Hershey +10% after margins impress

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) rallies after reporting volume (+1.7%) and pricing (+0.2%) gains in Q1.

The company generated revenue of $1.81B (+3.2% Y/Y) for the North American business to edge the consensus expectation of $1.80B.

Gross margin was 45.7% of sales vs. 44.9% a year ago and 45.1% consensus. Operating margin was 23.3% of sales. Favorable raw material costs, volume, insourcing of key seasonal items and cost savings from complexity reduction are all cited by management as margin drivers.

Hershey reaffirmed prior guidance for FY19 EPS of $5.63 to $5.74 vs. $5.64 consensus.

Shares of Hershey are up 10.22% premarket to $129.00.

