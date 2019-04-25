Notable Tesla bull throws in the towel

One of the strongest Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls on Wall Street has moved to the sideline after taking in an action-packed week.

Wedbush's Dan Ives lowers the EV automaker to a Neutral rating from Buy, pointing to a loss of confidence in the Tesla story with no pilot on the plane to navigate through the severe demand turbulence

"The demand story at Tesla is quickly changing and the company has unfortunately not adjusted to an evolving EV landscape (especially in the US) with the well thought out marketing and distribution logistics needed to manage this difficult and complex hand holding process for customers, employees, and investors," writes Ives.

He adds that in 20 years of covering tech stocks on the Street, Tesla's quarter stands out as one of the top debacles that's been seen. "Musk & Co. in an episode out of the Twilight Zone act as if demand and profitability will magically return to the Tesla story," he laments.

Wedbush takes its price target to $275 from $365.

Shares of Tesla are down 1.35% premarket to $255.20. The 52-week low is $247.77.

