3M down 8% after big miss, slashed guidance, job cuts

3M (NYSE:MMM) -7.8% pre-market after missing estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues and cutting its 2019 outlook while announcing 2K job cuts, part of restructuring moves it says will save $225M-$250M/year.

Q1 "was a disappointing start to the year," CEO Mike Roman says, pointing to "slowing conditions in key end markets which impacted both organic growth and margins... as a result, we have stepped up additional actions - including restructuring - to drive productivity, reduce costs and increase cash flow as we manage through challenges in some of our end markets."

Q1 sales fell 5% Y/Y to $7.86B, as industrial sales sank 6.6% to $2.9B, safety and graphics sales slipped 4.2% to $1.7B, and health care sales edged 0.3% higher to $1.5B - all below consensus estimates.

For FY 2019, 3M cuts EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $10.45-$10.90 previously, far below $10.52 analyst consensus estimate, and sees organic local currency sales growth in the range of -1% to +2% vs. a prior range of 1%-4% growth.