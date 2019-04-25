Xilinx risk balanced, lack of upsides - Goldman

Goldman Sachs cuts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from Buy to Neutral with a $122 PT after the earnings report.

The firm cites a "lack of potential upside" to the firm's PT and a risk profile that's become more balanced.

Goldman is looking for "signs of a more elongated spending cycle in 5G (vis-a-vis 4G) and/or higher market share in Datacenter/Automotive before taking on a more constructive view."

The firm remains positive on XLNX's long-term exposure to 5G and potential growth in data centers and FPGAs.

XLNX shares are down 9% pre-market to $127.

