Xerox prints profit surprise

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) -0.6% reports mixed Q1 results that missed on revenue with a 9% Y/Y decline and beat on EPS. The FY outlook has EPS from $3.80 to $3.95 (consensus: $3.78).
The company says it's on track for gross savings of at least $640M in 2019 under its Project Own It restructuring program.
FCF totaled $211M in the quarter.
Adjusted operating margin was 11.3% versus the 9.9% in last year's quarter.
Previously: Xerox beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 25)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox