Barclays Q1 profit before tax falls 10% Y/Y

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) falls 2.5% in premarket trading after Q1 profit before tax, excluding litigation and conduct, was £1.54B ($1.9B) vs. £1.73B a year ago.

Q1 EPS 6.1 pence vs. loss of 2 pence in year ago quarter.

The quarter reflects weak investment banking fees, a 12% increase in U.K. business banking income, and a good quarter for Barclays International consumer cards and payments business.

Tangible net asset value per share increased to 266 pence, up 4 pence.

Q1 Group return on tangible equity of 9.6%, excluding litigation and conduct, vs. 11.0% a year ago.

Barclays continues to target RoTE of greater than 9% in 2019 and more than 10% in 2020; cost guidance for 2019 remains £13.6B-13.9B. But if challenging income environment continues, management expects to reduce 2019 costs below £13.6B.

