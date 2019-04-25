Bristol-Myers up 1% on Q1 beat; raised GAAP EPS guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Q1 results: Revenues: $5,920M (+14.0%); Product Sales: $5,713M (+14.9%); Alliance and other revenues: $207M (-6.3%).
Net Income: $1,710M (+15.1%); EPS: $1.04 (+14.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,804M (+16.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.10 (+17.0%).
Key product sales: Opdivo: $1,801M (+19%); Eliquis: $1,925M (+28%); Orencia: $640M (+8%); Sprycel: $459M (+5%); Yervoy: $384M (+54%); Baraclude: $141M (-37%).
2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $3.84 - 3.94 from $3.75 - 3.85; non-GAAP EPS: $4.10 - 4.20 (unch).
Shares are up 1% premarket.
