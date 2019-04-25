PBF Logistics to acquire additional 50% stake in Torrance Valley Pipeline

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) agrees to acquire remaining 50% interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company ("TVPC") from an affiliate of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) for ~$200M.

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of PBFX's $135M common units direct offering and $65M draw-down from the Partnership's senior secured revolving credit facility.

The Partnership expects 2019 coverage to be consistent with its original guidance of ~1.05x, and reiterates its guidance of maintaining leverage in 3x-4x run-rate EBITDA range and long-term coverage ratio of 1.15x.

The company also agrees to sell 6.6M common units directly to such institutional investors gross proceeds of $135M; the offering is expected close on April 29, 2019.