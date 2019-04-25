Raytheon rises as Q1 comes in strong across the board

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) +1.6% pre-market after beating estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues and reaffirming its full-year outlook.

RTN reported Q1 revenues rose 7% to $6.73B from $6.26B, with sales in the intelligence, information and services unit jumping 12.3% to $1.78B, missile systems increasing 9% to $2B, space and airborne systems gaining 5% to $1.65B, and integrated defense systems rising 4% to $1.55B.

RTN says bookings totaled $5.4B in the quarter, down from $6.3B a year ago, and its backlog was $41B vs. $42.4B a year ago.

For the full year, RTN reaffirms EPS guidance of $11.40-$11.60 vs. $11.63 analyst consensus, on revenues of $28.6B-$29.1B vs. $28.8B consensus.