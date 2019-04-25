Bausch Health in-licenses autoimmune candidate from Mitsubishi Tanabe

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) unit Salix Pharmaceuticals announces that its affiliate has in-licensed an autoimmune disorder candidate called MT-1303 (amiselimod) from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (OTCPK:MTZXF).

BHC will have exclusive rights to develop the drug worldwide (ex. Japan and certain other Asian countries) for all indications except neurology, rheumatology and certain rare dermatology diseases where Mitsubishi Tanabe retains the rights.

Under the financial terms of the agreement, Mitsubishi Tanabe will receive an upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales.

Amiselimod inhibits the function of the lymphocyte sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor which keeps lymphocytes sequestered in the lymph nodes, preventing them from contributing to autoimmune reactions.