AGNC dividend cut puts other mREITs on watch

With AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) announcing a dividend cut after Wednesday's close, eyes will be on other mortgage REITs to see how the Fed's dovish stance affects their payouts.

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is keeping its dividend at 19 cents per share in April and May.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) reports Q1 earnings after the close tonight.

Others to watch: Annaly (NYSE:NLY), Chimera (NYSE:CIM), Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO), New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT), Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC), MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA), Arlington Asset (NYSE:AI), Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR), Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX), PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), Anworth Mortgage (NYSE:ANH).

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT