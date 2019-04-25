Cleveland-Cliffs beats on top and bottom lines, adds to buyback program

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +4.3% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss and a 13.8% drop in revenues that nevertheless were higher than forecast.

With winter out of the way, "we enter the three strong quarters of a 2019 that is shaping up to be another multi-year high in adjusted EBITDA," says Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves, citing "robust manufacturing activity in the U.S., stimulated by a still under-appreciated tax reform and a massive shortage of iron ore and pellets in the international markets."

CLF also authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $100M of its common shares.

"We expect to generate in excess of $800M in adjusted EBITDA in 2019," Goncalves says. "We plan to continue to put the cash generated to good use by paying down debt and returning cash to our shareholders."

In Mining and Pelletizing, CLF maintains its full-year sales and production volume expectation of 20M long tons.