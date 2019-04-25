Altria in post-earnings swoon

Altria (NYSE:MO) slides after Q1 results arrive short of expectations.

Standing out in the report was the 14.3% Y/Y drop in cigarette volume. Cigar volume was up 1.1% for the quarter.

The company sees EPS of $4.15 to $4.27 vs. $4.22. Looking at the industry as a whole, Altria lowers its estimate for full-year total domestic cigarette industry volume growth to a range of -4% to -5%, primarily due to increased gas prices and other factors the company thinks impacted adult tobacco consumer behavior in Q1.

Shares of Altria are down 5.22% in premarket action. Peer Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is down 1.44% .

