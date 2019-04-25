Gilead's selonsertib flunks another NASH study; shares down 1% premarket

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) slips 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial, STELLAR-3, evaluating selonsertib in patients with bridging fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

Specifically, the proportions of patients receiving daily doses of 6 mg or 18 mg of selonsertib who achieved at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH at week 48 were 12.1% and 9.3%, respectively. Both failed to match 13.2% for placebo.

Another Phase 3, STELLAR-4, assessing selonsertib in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to NASH also failed.

Selonsertib inhibits a proinflammatory and profibrosis enzyme called apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1).