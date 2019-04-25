More on Penske Automotive's Q1 bottom-line beat

Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) reports revenue fell 3.3% in Q1.

Same-store retail revenue dropped 4.5% and slipped 1.4% excl. foreign exchange.

Total automotive retail unit volume down 3.8% to 124,725.

Retail automotive revenue fell 4% to $5.09B.

Retail Commercial Trucks revenue grew 12% to $332.3M.

Gross margin rate up 30 bps to 15.3%.

Operating margin down 20 bps to 2.9%.

EBITDA declined 5% to $190.1M.

The company repurchased 1.3M during the quarter.

Store count +79 Y/Y to 1951.

Previously: Penske Automotive beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 25)