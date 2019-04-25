Wedbush boosts Microsoft on 'blowout quarter'

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and raises the PT from $150 to $155 citing the "blowout quarter" that had "no blemishes" and signs that the "cloud party is just getting started in Redmond."

The firm keeps Microsoft as one of its top picks on the Best Ideas List.

More action: JPMorgan lifts its MSFT target from $125 to $145, BMO from $125 to $147, Citi from $110 to $130, and Mizuho from $135 to $142.

MSFT is up 4.9% pre-market to $131.15.

