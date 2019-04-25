Chipotle sees benefits from digital business

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) averaged more than 1M digital transactions a week in Q1 as the business continues to take off, racking up $206M in sales for Q1.

During the earnings call (transcript), Chipotle management said it expects even more upside as the rewards program takes hold.

"We believe that Chipotle rewards will be a key element that will provide topspin for digital system, which was again a key driver of our sales growth," stated CEO Brian Niccol.

Also working in Chipotle's favor, digital orders have a higher average check than normal orders. Looking ahead, management is expanding delivery and mobile order pickup shelfs.

