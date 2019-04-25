Churchill Downs +5% after earnings topper

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is racing higher in early trading after a strong Q1 report.

Adjusted net income soared during the quarter to $25.5M from $15.8M a year ago. EBITDA in the Churchill Down segment was $1.4M vs. -$0.6M a year ago, while BITDA in the gaming segment rose to $64.8M vs. $46.4M a tear ago. Total EBITDA was $74.6M vs. $63.3M consensus

Shares of CHDN are up 5.25% premarket to $97.00.

