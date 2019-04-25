UBS bullish on Facebook's ad potential

UBS upgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from Neutral to Buy and raises the target from $170 to $240 after earnings.

Analyst Eric Sheridan cites Instagram's "outsized" user engagement and revenue growth with ad platforms that can "sustain growth and operating leverage for years to come.”

Sheridan says the market has a better understanding of Facebook's risks including core platform maturation, regulatory headwinds, and the "privacy first" shift.

Facebook shares are up 8.5% pre-market to $198.

