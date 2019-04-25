Surprise Q1 profit, higher production lift Hess up 1%

Hess (NYSE:HES) +1% pre-market after reporting an unexpected Q1 profit and a 15% Y/Y revenue increase to $1.6B, driven by higher production at its Bakken shale and Gulf of Mexico assets.

Hess says Q1 net production, excluding Libya, jumped 19% to 278K boe/day from 233K boe/day in the prior-year quarter, which included 13K boe/day from a divested asset.

Q1 production from the Bakken climbed 17% Y/Y to 130K boe/day while output from the company's offshore Gulf of Mexico operations surged 71% to 70K boe/day.

Hess' average realized crude oil selling price, including hedging, was $55.91/bbl in Q1 vs. $59.32/bbl in the year-ago quarter, the average realized natural gas liquids selling price was $18.46/bbl vs. $21.11/bbl in the prior-year quarter, and the average realized natural gas selling price was $4.43/mcf vs. $3.86/mcf a year ago.