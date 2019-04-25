Orchard launches study of cryopreserved gene therapy for rare immunodeficiency disorder

The first patient has been dosed in an open-label, six-subject Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating a cryopreserved formulation of Orchard Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ORTX) lentiviral gene therapy OTL-103 in patients with Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), a disorder characterized by abnormal immune system function and a reduced ability to form blood clots.

The primary endpoint is the number of participants with successful engraftment at month 6. The estimated primary completion date is February 2022.

The company says a fresh cell formulation of OTL-103 was used in the registration study, but it plans to commercialize the cyropreserved (frozen in liquid nitrogen) formulation, if approved.