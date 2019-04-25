More on CARBO Ceramics Q1 earnings

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Q1 sales decreases 4% Y/Y to $47.5M, primarily led by lower base ceramic and sand product sales, as well as ceramic technology products; partially offset by 44% & 7% increase in industrial products and environmental technologies revenue, respectively.

The company says that oilfield sector revenue was down due to lower North America activity.

Reports lower operating loss of $18.2M as compared to $20.2M, last year due to a reduction in under absorption costs; gross loss improves from $10M to $7.8M

Adjusted EBITDA loss improves by ~$1M to $10.1M, driven by improved revenue mix, higher pricing and lower costs.

The company paid $27M in debt, and has cash & cash equivalents & restricted cash of ~$55M with outstanding debt of $65M.

The company expects a sequentially stronger 2Q 2019, primarily due to higher ceramic technology sales.

