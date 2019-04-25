Cowen hikes Lam target on recovery realism

Cowen raises its Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) target from $223 to $235, boosts estimates, and maintains an Outperform rating after earnings.

Analyst Krish Sankar cites the "slightly better to in-line" Q4 outlook and says management has a "muted but realistic" tone that a spending recovery might not happen until late 2019 or early 2020.

The firm says WFE spending is “estimated to be in the low-$40b range for 2019" and notes that LRCX has $4B+ remaining in open-ended buybacks.

More action: Needham raises LRCX from $215 to $220 with a Buy rating saying the company “nicely buffers the decline in new tools revenue in a turbulent 2019” with uplift from the installed base business.