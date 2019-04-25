Huntington Bancshares sees full-year revenue up 4%-7%

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) slides 0.9% in premarket trading after Q1 revenue of $1.15B misses the consensus estimate by $10M.

Q1 EPS of 32 cents matches the average analyst estimate and increased from 29 cents in Q4 2018 and 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Our commercial loan pipelines are steady, and we are seeing the normal seasonal build in our consumer pipelines," said Chairman, President and CEO Steve Steinour.

Assuming no interest rate hikes this year, HBAN sees full-year revenue up 4%-7%, core NIM expanding modestly, average loans and leases rising 4%-6%, and average total deposits up 4%-6%.

Q1 average loans and leases of $74.8B increased from $73.8B in Q4; average core deposits of $79.0B compares with $79.0B in Q4 and $79.4B in Q1 2018.

Q1 FTE net interest income of $829M slipped 1% Q/Q and rose 7% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.39% falls from 3.41% in Q4, up from 3.30% in Q1 2018.

Return on average tangible common equity of 18.3% improves from 17.3% in Q4 and 17.5% a year ago.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

