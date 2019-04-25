More on Deluxe's Q1 beat

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services accounted for 43% of revenue in Q1.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $313.1M (-1%); Financial services: $154.4M (+9.8%); Direct checks: $31.6M (-9.7%).

Gross margin rate fell 160 bps to 60%.

SG&A expense rate up 310 bps to 46.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 190 bps to 19.8%.

Q2 Guidance: Revenue: $490M to $505M; Diluted EPS: $0.95 to $1.05; Adjusted EPS: $1.55 to $1.65.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $2B to $2.05B; Diluted EPS: $4.33 to $4.63; Adjusted EPS: $6.65 to $6.95.

