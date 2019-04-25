Methanex Q1 earnings impacted by lower methanol prices; increases dividend by 9%

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) comments that Q1 adjusted EBITDA and earnings are down on Y/Y basis, primarily due to lower average realized prices, partially offset by higher sales of Methanex-produced methanol; also says amid declining price environment, expects lower margins

Average realized methanol price is down 18% Y/Y to $331/ton.

Production stands at 1,808k tons, down 7%, with sales volume of declines 3% to 2,723k tons

Sales of Methanex-produced methanol of 1,921k tons is up 2%.

Reports adj EBITDA of $194M down from $306M, and net income declines from $171M to $56M.

Cash flows from operating activities dips from $245M to $213M.

