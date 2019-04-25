Baxter down 2% despite Q1 beat and raised guidance

Baxter (BAX) Q1 results: Revenues: $2,632M (-1.7%); Renal Care: $851M (-2.0%); Medication Delivery: $634M (-6.2%); Pharmaceuticals: $509M (+2.6%); Clinical Nutrition: $205M (-8.1%); Advanced Surgery: $198M (+8.8%); Acute Therapies: $128M (-0.8%); Other: $107M (3.9%).
Net Income: $347M (-10.8%); EPS: $0.66 (-7.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $399M (+2.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.76 (+8.6%); CF Ops: $148M (-66.9%).
2019 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: 0% - 1% (unch); GAAP EPS: $2.77 - 2.88 from $2.69 - 2.80; Non-GAAP EPS: $3.27 - 3.35 from $3.22 - 3.30.
Q2 2019 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: (2%); GAAP EPS: $0.66 - 0.69; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.80 - 0.82.
Shares are down 2% premarket.
