Lower Q1 copper prices, production slam Freeport McMoRan results

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -2.8% pre-market after Q1 earnings miss Wall Street estimates and revenues tumble 22%, as copper prices and production fell.

But FCX raises guidance for full-year operating cash flows to $2.3B, up from $1.8B; full-year capex is forecast at ~$2.5B, including $1.5B for projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district and development of the Lone Star project, and exclude the new smelter in Indonesia.

FCX says Q1 copper sales of 784M lbs. and gold sales of 242K oz. both came in ~5% than its January forecast of 825M lbs. of copper and 255K oz. of gold, reflecting impacts from weather events at El Abra, unscheduled maintenance in North America and timing of shipments in Indonesia.

For the full year, FCX expects to sell 3.3B lbs. of copper and 800M oz. of gold, including 800M lbs. of copper and 265K oz. of gold in Q2.

Q1 copper production fell 18% to 784K lbs. from 952K lbs. in the year-ago quarter with the average realized price sliding 7% to $2.90/lb. from $3.11/lb., and gold output plunged 72% to 166K oz. from 599K oz. a year ago with the average realized price slipping to $1,291/oz. from $1,312/oz.