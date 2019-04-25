Citrix trimmed on 'cracks' in armor - Wedbush

Wedbush stays on the Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) sidelines and lowers its target from $110 to $100.

Analyst Daniel Ives says that while CTX reported "solid" Q1 results, "secular challenges are starting to show cracks in CTXS’s armor."

Ives sees the networking business putting pressure on results for the next few quarters and potentially creating downside risks for the 2019 outlook.

The analyst calls Citrix's CFO departure "a head scratcher" and the "transition could throw a wrench in the company’s ability to execute on margin expansion in 2019 and beyond."

