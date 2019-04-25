D.R. Horton sinks 5.7% as year revenue guidance disappoints

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) slumps 5.7% in premarket trading after fiscal 2019 guidance of $16.7B-$17.0B falls short of the consensus estimate of $17.1B.

Also sees 55,000-56,000 home closings in the year, effective tax rate of ~24.5% and homebuilding cash flow from operations of at least $1B.

Fiscal Q2 EPS of 93 cents, exceeding the consensus estimate of 87 cents, increased from 91 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q2 homebuilding revenue rose 8% Y/Y to $4.0B; homes closed rose 10% to 13,480 vs. 12,281 a year earlier.

Homes in inventory, excluding model homes, were 32,100 at March 31, 2019.

Sales order backlog of 16,890 homes, or $4.94B, vs. 15,828, or $4.74B, a year ago.

