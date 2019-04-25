New Age Beverage +10% after CBD portfolio introduction

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) announces the global launch of its CBD product portfolio, with the unveiling of a line of CBD creams, lotions and oils to be sold worldwide under the company's health sciences division.

The company says the product line features full-spectrum CBD, which means the CBD has been distilled and stripped of lipids and fillers, but still maintains a full spectrum of CBD and other cannabinoids.

NBEV +9.80% premarket to $6.05

Source: Press Release

