Valero's Q1 less bearish than feared as refining margins fall just 10%

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) -0.8% pre-market after reporting mixed Q1 results, with adjusted earnings topping Wall Street estimates but revenues falling 8.2% Y/Y to $24.2B.

VLO is the first major U.S. refiner to post earnings this quarter, and Morgan Stanley analysts say the company's Q1 beat may suggest results for the rest of the industry could be slightly better than feared.

VLO says Q1 operating income in its refining segment fell 41% Y/Y to $479M but refining margins fell 10% to $2B, which Morgan Stanley says was due to better than expected refining margins in the Gulf Coast and North Atlantic.

Q1 utilization rate reached 91%, and throughput volumes averaged 2.9M bbl/day in the quarter.

"Positive results in this macro backdrop are a testament to the quality of the portfolio and previous capital projects that lead to improved performance," says Simmons Energy analyst Blake Fernandez.