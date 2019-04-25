ContraVir prices equity offering; shares down 51% premarket

Nano cap ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) slumps 51% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its public offering of Class A and Class B Units.

Each Class A Unit, priced at $0.12, consists of one common share and one five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $0.12.

Each Class B Unit, priced at $1,000, consists of one share of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, convertible into 8,333 common shares, and warrants to purchase 8,333 common shares at $0.12.

A total of 17,833,334 common shares will be issued, assuming 100% conversion. Gross proceeds should be ~$2.14M.

Closing date is April 29.

Yesterday's close was $0.203.