Verizon names next 20 5G mobile cities

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has named 20 more cities to get its 5G Ultra Wideband service this year, and has opened preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model.

That's Samsung's first 5G model in the U.S., on which Verizon has an exclusive carrier offering.

Along with Chicago and Minneapolis -- the pioneers to get its 5G mobile services -- Verizon will add Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C.

Some of those markets will also get Verizon's 5G Home broadband service as well.