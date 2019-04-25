More on Waste Connections Q1 results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) reported Q1 revenue growth of 8.8% Y/Y to $1.24B, and Adj. income increased by 10.7% Y/Y to 163.9M, or $0.62 per share.

Revenue breakdown: Solid Waste Collection $889.18M (+10.2% Y/Y); Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer $240.75M (+8.7% Y/Y); E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal $19.3M (-14.3% Y/Y); and Intermodal and Other $32.28M (+13.5% Y/Y).

Q1 operating margin declined by 170 bps to 14.9%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA increased by 8.1% Y/Y to $385.71M; and margin declined by 32 bps to 31%.

Adj. Cash flow increased 11.9% Y/Y to $246.34M; and as percentage of revenue improved by 50 bps to 19.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $363.77M, compared to $307.25M a year ago.

Company has signed or closed acquisitions with total annualized revenue of ~$100M year-to-date.

Previously: Waste Connections beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (April 24)

Previously: Waste Connections declares $0.16 dividend (April 24)