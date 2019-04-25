Alliance Data sinks 5.7% as `additional initiatives underway'

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Q1 core EPS, before reclassification of its Epsilon unit to discontinued operations, was $4.07.

After the reclassification of the unit to be sold, core EPS was $3.72 vs. $3.95 in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus estimate is $4.05.

Shares drop 5.7% .

ADS sees using net proceeds of ~$3.5B from the sale of Epsilon to pay down at least $1.9B of senior debt and buy back shares.

"These actions, coupled with meaningful expense reductions at corporate, are expected to result in a pro forma full–year run-rate in excess of our original $22.00 core EPS guidance," said President and CEO Ed Heffernan.

The company has additional initiatives underway that will "further simplify the narrative as well as focus capital on the highest earning and growth assets," he said. More information will be provided as appropriate, he said.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA, net of funding costs, of $317M fell 9% Y/Y from $347M.

Q1 revenue of $1.33B fell 3% Y/Y from $1.38B.

Previously: Alliance Data Systems misses by $0.33 (April 25)