WWE -10.3% as revenue drop spurs swing to loss

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is off 10.3% in early going after missing with its Q1 earnings, where it swung to a loss amid higher costs and dipping revenue.

Increased media monetization was offset by a drop in live event tickets and merchandise sales, and overall revenues fell 2.8%.

Operating loss was $6.8M, down from a gain of $21.8M a year ago. And Adjusted OIBDA fell to $12.4M from $35.4M.

The company swung to a net loss of $8.4M from a year-ago gain of $14.8M.

The company notes the absence of much of its talent and thinks that had a negative impact on engagement in Q4 that carried over into Q1, with TV ratings down by double digits and North American attendance down 11%.

Revenue by segment: Media, $135.4M (up 1.5%); Live Events, $26.2M (down 14.9%); Consumer Products, $20.8M (down 11.5%).

For Q2, it's guiding to adjusted OIBDA of $19M-$24M, a year-over-year decline due to increases in fixed costs.

For the full year, it's targeting record revenues of about $1B and record adjusted OIBDA of at least $200M vs. last year's $178.9M. That would imply OIBDA of at least $100M in Q4, when the new content distribution agreements take effect in the U.S. (offering "significant visibility").

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

