Precision Drilling +5% on Q1 earnings beat

Precision Drilling (PDS +5% ) reports Q1 sales increase 8% Y/Y to $434M, due to higher activity and average day rates in US contract drilling business, offset by lower Canadian drilling activity.

In the US, activity is up by 23%, with current active rig count of 80 rigs steady from the end of 2018, despite slightly declining industry activity levels; revenue per utilization day is up $23,202 from $20,603.

Precision’s activity in Canada is down 33%, expected to carry through into Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is 25%, up ~100bps ; operating earnings expands from $10.2M to $62.1M and reports net income of 25M as compared to loss of 18.1M last year.

Funds provided by operations is $96M.

During the quarter, the company announced debt repayments believes to confident in ability to meet the targeted annual debt reduction range of $100M to $150M.

Ends the quarter with an undrawn revolver and $101M of cash.

Previously: Precision Drilling beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 25)