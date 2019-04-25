Dow dragged lower by 3M; Nasdaq nudged higher by Facebook, Microsoft

Stocks are mixed at the open as gains in the tech sector spark the Nasdaq but disastrous results and guidance from 3M (-10.7%) weigh heavily on the Dow; Dow -0.9%, S&P -0.2%, Nasdaq +0.4%.
European bourses trade lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6%, France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% but China's Shanghai Composite -2.4%.
In the U.S., 3M's woes make the S&P industrials sector (-1.7%) the biggest early loser, while communication services (+1.1%) and information technology (+0.3%) are boosted by positive earnings results from Facebook (+6.9%) and Microsoft (+4.1%).
U.S. economic data remains solid, as U.S. durable goods orders for March jumped 2.7% M/M, well ahead of expectations, while orders excluding transportation rose 0.4%.
U.S. Treasury prices are roughly unchanged, with the two-year and 10-year yields both flat at 2.31% and 2.52%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index unchanged at 98.19.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.1% to $65.79/bbl.
