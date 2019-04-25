Dow dragged lower by 3M; Nasdaq nudged higher by Facebook, Microsoft

Stocks are mixed at the open as gains in the tech sector spark the Nasdaq but disastrous results and guidance from 3M ( -10.7% ) weigh heavily on the Dow; Dow -0.9% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

European bourses trade lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% , France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% but China's Shanghai Composite -2.4% .

In the U.S., 3M's woes make the S&P industrials sector ( -1.7% ) the biggest early loser, while communication services ( +1.1% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ) are boosted by positive earnings results from Facebook ( +6.9% ) and Microsoft ( +4.1% ).

U.S. economic data remains solid, as U.S. durable goods orders for March jumped 2.7% M/M, well ahead of expectations, while orders excluding transportation rose 0.4%.

U.S. Treasury prices are roughly unchanged, with the two-year and 10-year yields both flat at 2.31% and 2.52%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index unchanged at 98.19.