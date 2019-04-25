Graco down 5% post Q4 results miss

Graco (GGG -5.4% ) reported Q1 sales of $404.9M, slightly down (-0.4% Y/Y) compared to last year, with increases of 5 % in the Americas offset by decreases of 2 %in EMEA and 12 % in Asia Pacific.

Sales by segments: Industrial $189.1M (-3% Y/Y); Process $86.9M (+9% Y/Y); and Contractor $128.9M (-2% Y/Y).

Segments Operating earnings as % of sales: Industrial 34% down 100 bps ; Process 23% up by 100 bps ; and Contractor 21% down by 300 bps .

Q1 Gross margin declined by 138 bps to 53.4%; and operating margin declined by 167 bps to 25.8%.

For FY19 cutlook Company continues to target mid-single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis, and growth in all reportable segments and regions.

