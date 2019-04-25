Consoldated Comms -24% as it drops dividend to reduce leverage

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) has cratered 24.2% after an earnings report where it beat expectations but eliminated its dividend.

Revenues fell nearly 5% to $338.6M, but operating income rose to $16.7M from $9.2M amid cost cuts of $16.2M.

GAAP net loss was $7.2M, and adjusted EBITDA dropped to $130.3M from $135.4M.

“While we are pleased with the performance of the business, after careful consideration, our Board of Directors has elected to eliminate our dividend,” says CEO Bob Udell. “With this action, we are implementing a new capital allocation plan in order to focus on deleveraging. As we achieve our leverage targets, we will accelerate our fiber investment strategy.”

The company says the move will help it reach less than 4.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ahead of refinancing debt no later than mid-2021.

For 2019, it now sees cash interest expense of $130M-$135M and reiterates expectations for capex of $210M-$220M.

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

