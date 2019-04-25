AllianceBernstein -3.1% as Q1 operating margin narrows

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) skids 3.1% after Q1 earnings per unit of 49 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 54 cents and compares with 64 cents in Q4 2018 and 73 cents a year ago.

Average assets under management of $539.2B increased 1.3% from Q4's $532.5B but are down 3.2% from $557.1B a year ago.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 24.1% narrowed from 29.3% in Q4 and 30.1% in Q1 2018.

Q1 net inflows of $1.1B vs. $0.8B inflows in Q4 and $2.4B of net outflows in the year-ago quarter.

Institutional channel net outflows were $4.7B vs. net inflows of $1.0B in Q4, retail channel net inflows of $5.3B vs. inflows of $0.7B in Q4; private wealth channel net inflows were $0.5B vs. net outflows of $0.9B in Q4.

