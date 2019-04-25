Snap hires chief marketing officer

Snap (SNAP -2.8% ) has named Kenny Mitchell to take the newly created role of chief marketing officer.

Mitchell has most recently been VP of Brand Content & Engagement for McDonald's USA, and had previously worked as head of consumer engagement at Gatorade.

At Snap, he'll lead all consumer and product marketing programs.

“Throughout his career, Kenny has demonstrated his ability to successfully execute innovative, global marketing campaigns, many of which have leveraged our own vertical video and augmented reality products," Snap chief Evan Spiegel notes.