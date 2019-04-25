Mortgage rates continue climbing

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.20% for the week ending April 25, 2019 vs. 4.17% in the prior week and 4.58% a year ago, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“Despite the recent rise in mortgage rates, both existing and new home sales continue to show strength –- indicating the lagged effect of lower rates on housing demand," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

It's the fourth straight week of rising mortgage rates.

15-year FRM averaged 3.64% vs. 3.62% in the prior week and 4.02% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.77% vs. 3.78% in the prior week and 3.74% a year ago.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB -2.6% ).

