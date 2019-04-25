Newmont Goldcorp balances higher production, lower gold prices in Q1

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM -0.1% ) is little changed after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings but a slight Y/Y revenue decline, as higher gold production and lower costs somewhat offset lagging gold prices.

NEM says Q1 gold production rose nearly 2% to 1.23M oz. and all-in sustaining costs fell 4% to $907/oz. from $943/oz., both in line with the company's full-year guidance, but the average realized gold price fell by $26 to $1,300/oz.

For FY 2019, NEM expects attributable gold production of 5.2M oz., driven mostly by a full year of higher grade production from the recently completed Subika Underground project in Africa; output is forecast at 4.9M oz. in 2020, with longer-term production remaining stable at 4.4M-4.9M oz./year through 2023 excluding development projects which have yet to be approved.

NEM also says the Ahafo mill expansion in Ghana and the Quecher Main project in Peru will achieve commercial production before the end of this year.