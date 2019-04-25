Universal Forest Products +10% post Q1 earnings beat

Universal Forest Products (UFPI +10.9% ) reported net sales growth of 2.4% Y/Y to $1.02B, reflecting contributions from unit sales +7%, organic sales +4% and acquisition +3%.

New product sales were $99.9M (+8% Y/Y).

Sales by Market: Retail $357.48M (-3% Y/Y); Industrial $319.69M (+15% Y/Y); and Construction $344.42M (-3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin expanded 203 bps to 15.2%; and operating margin improved by 32 bps to 4.8%.

Q1 EBITDA increased by 25.1% Y/Y to $65.94M; and margin improved by 120 bps to 6.5%.

SG&A expenses increased by 12.8% Y/Y to $105.32M; and as percentage of sales 10.4% up by 100 bps.

Net cash used in operating activities reduced for the quarter to $55.83M, compared to $84.17M a year ago.

Company increased the semiannual dividend by 11%.

