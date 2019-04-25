Nokia -10% as it struggles with bookings in Q1 loss

Nokis (NYSE:NOK) is among today's top losers, down 10% to a six-month low after posting a surprise loss as it struggled a bit to keep up with needed supply of next-gen equipment.

The company says Q1 weakness was consistent with its outlook and that it's maintaining full-year guidance as it expects a ramp from 5G.

Net sales rose 2% to €5.03B (down 2% in constant currency), and operating loss widened to €524M from €336M. The company says it failed to book about €200M in net sales tied to 5G in North America

Meanwhile, adjusted EPS fell to -€0.02 from €0.02 driven by lower gross profit.

Nokia and rival Ericsson (ERIC -3.1% ) generally have benefited from the security-related problems afflicting rival Huawei, but: "Competitive intensity has slightly increased in certain accounts as some competitors seek to be more commercially aggressive in the early stages of 5G and as some customers are reassessing their vendors in light of security concerns, creating near-term pressure but longer-term opportunity."

Net cash and current investments fell sequentially by €1.1B due to weak seasonality and changes in net working capital.

For 2020, it's sticking with expectations for adjusted EPS of €0.25-€0.29 with operating margin of 9-12% and slightly positive recurring free cash flow (moving to "clearly positive" in 2020).

Earnings call slides

Press release