Royal Bank of Scotland faces CEO succession decision

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS -3.5% ) CEO Ross McEwan will leave the state-backed lender within a year, a move he's hinted at before when saying he'd stay through the bank's 2020 plan.

His successor could be Alison Rose, who runs RBS's British commercial and private banking who has taken on additional responsibilities recently, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

An internal pick isn't certain, though. RBS has retained search firm Spencer Stuart to find McEwan's successor and will look for potential candidates in Australia, the U.K., and Canada.

