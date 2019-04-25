More on Patterson UTI Energy Q1 results

Patterson UTI Energy (PTEN +0.9% ) reports Q1 average rig revenue per day is up 3% Y/Y to $23,590, more than offsetting higher average rig operating costs per day to $13,880; average rig margin per day rises to $9,700.

The company had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for ~$650M of future dayrate drilling revenue, and expects an average of 104 rigs operating under term contracts during 2Q 2019.

PTEN says that drilling & completion activity slowed during the quarter as E&P companies reacted to the sharp drop in oil prices at the end of 2018.

In contract drilling, rig count averaged 175 rigs, vs. to an average of 183 in Q4; for Q2, expects rig count to average ~160 rigs

In pressure pumping, completion activity slowed with 16 active spreads; revenues declines ~39% to $248M, and gross margin of $44.9M is above expectation

Adjusted EBITDA margin improves ~390bps to 27.1%

Previously: Patterson-UTI Energy beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (April 25)