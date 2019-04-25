Chipotle -7% after new E. coli-related subpoena draws notice

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is down 6.8% after investors latch on to the company's disclosure that it received another subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Central District of California related to the E. coli outbreak last year.

The original investigation dates back to 2016.

Chipotle: "We have fully cooperated and intend to continue to fully cooperate in the investigation. It is not possible at this time to determine whether we will incur, or to reasonably estimate the amount of, any fines or penalties in connection with the investigation pursuant to which the subpoenas were issued."

SEC Form 10-Q